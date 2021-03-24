First victim in fiery east-central Fresno crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the first victim in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in east-central Fresno that killed three people after a motorist fleeing Fresno County deputies collided into multiple cars at high speed.

The victim was identified as Juan Dominguez, 54, of Fresno, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. He sat in the first vehicle struck by the suspect in the Camaro, named Francisco Portillo, 20, at Cedar and McKinley avenues on March 20.

Officers received a report from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office just after 11 p.m. of a crash involving at least seven vehicles in the area of McKinley and Cedar avenues, said Lt. Paul Cervantes. Deputies were in a high-speed pursuit of a black Chevrolet Camaro in the area of McKinley and Highway 41 for reckless driving but called off the chase before the collision.

The chase had been called off by deputies because the Camaro ran a red light at McKinley Avenue and First Street.

Reports of multiple vehicles on fire at the crash scene came through to dispatch before deputies arrived first to find the vehicles on fire sitting in the westbound lanes of McKinley Avenue.

Deputies tried to rescue as many as they could but the three people killed were in two separate vehicles that were difficult to reach due to the flames and the positions of the vehicles, Cervantes said. The suspect driver of the Camaro, Francisco Portillo, 20, and a female passenger, were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Castillo remains in critical condition, the female passenger was listed in good condition.