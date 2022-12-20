FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As part of the 100-year anniversary of Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane, the Fig Garden Homeowners Association has been gifted 100 cloned identical genetic copies of the first tree decorated on the lane.

The donation comes from Greg and Dana Pratt, owners of the home of the first tree decorated on the lane back in 1920.

“It has always been our goal to honor the mother and child who lived in the home, to perpetuate the lane and to give back to the community.” -Greg Pratt homeowner of the first tree decorated

In 2020, the original Deodar Cedar tree was determined to be “in serious decline” by a certified arborist. To this news, the Pratts prompted new root and tree growth by utilizing a product called Quantum Growth from Agro Natural Sciences.

This process involved sending 150 of the new growth “clippings” to Powell’s Nursery in Oregon, to be propagated, which led to the successful cloning of the tree. The 100 newly cloned trees are now housed at Belmont Nursery, where they will stay for one year before being planted by the Fig Garden Home Owners Association Legacy Tree Team. They have planted 26 new trees on Christmas Tree Lane, along with support from Tree Fresno.

For more information about Christmas Tree Lane, visit their website.