First To Respond: Meeting the Fresno Police Department’s first Cambodian police sergeant

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sgt. Erik Ia has been with the Fresno Police Department for more than 20 years and has now been promoted as the first Cambodian sergeant in Fresno police history.

“I’m incredibly honored to be recognized and be the first Cambodian Sgt. within the Fresno Police Department,” Ia says.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation because I know this achievement wasn’t possible without my family, peers and mentors. I’m just truly proud for my community and just grateful for the opportunity.”

Ia was born in Cambodia and came to the U.S. after the Khmer Rouge came to power. When he was in seventh grade, Ia decided someday he wanted to serve his community as a law enforcement officer.