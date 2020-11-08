First snowfall blankets Sierra

Snowfall in Shaver Lake (Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The first storm of the season brought snowfall to the Sierra on Sunday.

Snow fell across the region from Yosemite National Park down to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park.

The view of Half Dome from Yosemite Valley was obscured by low clouds and snowfall.

(Courtesy Yosemite Conservancy)

According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, snow showers are likely along Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, which means traffic delays are likely.

The webcam at the west edge of the Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park caught flakes falling.

(NPS Photo)

In between the national parks, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office shared a photograph of the snowfall in the Shaver Lake area.

(Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

