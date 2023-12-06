OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – First responders including law enforcement, fire departments, and ambulance services, underwent an hours-long active shooter training over the weekend, according to the Tulare County Office of Education.

More than a dozen agencies took over the Orosi High school campus Saturday morning for the specialized training event using a program called ActVnet.

The program was developed by the Tulare County Office of Education and is described as a web-based emergency response system, designed to improve response time as well as school safety and security.

The system works by providing law enforcement access to school site information, building plans, 360-degree photography of each classroom, access to the school’s camera system, and information about school personnel.

Tulare County Office of Education says that ActVnet is used in 25 Tulare County school districts on 52 campuses, with other schools in Kings, Merced, and San Benito counties in the process of installing the ActVnet system.

Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the California Office of Education, the Tulare County Office of Education were present while other state, local, and national legislators and public safety officials were also invited.

For more information on Tulare County Office of Education’s ActVnet, click here.