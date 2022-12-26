PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued after it got stuck in the Friant-Kern Canal on Christmas Day, officials with the Tulare County Fire Department said.

According to authorities, on Sunday, December 25 officials from the Tulare County Fire Department and Animal Control from the Porterville Police Department responded to the report of a dog stuck in the Friant-Kern Canal.

When the police and fire crew arrived at the scene they located the dog stuck in the canal with three to four feet of water at Avenue 160 and the Friant-Kern canal and were able to successfully, safely rescue it.