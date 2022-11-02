FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday, Fresno first responders who lost their lives were honored in a ceremony outside of Fresno City Hall with an unveiling of a memorial in their memory.

17 police officers and 13 firefighters are to be forever remembered for their service to the city with all 30 names etched into stone.

To family members of the fallen, there aren’t words to describe their feelings.

Lilia Delafuentes, the widow of Police Officer Angel Delafuentes, says, “It makes us feel really good they are honoring them the way they have.”

Many are happy to have a place to remember their loved ones.

Dolores Marie Durney, the widow of Fresno Fire Captain Oney Durney, said, “the other wall that they have is in Sacramento or Colorado it’s really important to have one close to home.”

Former Police Chief and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer says his goals remain the same, “my number one goal as a mayor is to never lose a police officer or a firefighter in the line of duty.”

The project had been in the works for years and making it a reality was a team effort.

“I wanted to ensure the employees that work for our city were recognized in the people’s house,” said Fresno City Council Member Miguel Arias.

It was first pitched by City Councilman Miguel Arias

The plans were then carried out by City Councilman Garry Bredefeld and his office.

“Today we honor more heroes those who fought crime those who fought fires,” said Bredefeld.

To close the ceremony an aerial tribute as the curtain was pulled as one final salute.