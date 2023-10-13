YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — 148 years ago a man from Scotland made the first recorded ascent of Half Dome, according to the Yosemite National Park Service

The park service says on October 12, 1875, at 3:00 p.m. George Anderson accomplished his ascent over a few weeks, slowly drilling holes where he placed eye bolts.

Anderson ran rope through the loops and lathered pine pitch to his feet for traction as he reached the summit. Sally Dutcher became the first recorded woman to ascend Half Dome as part of a party led by Anderson.

93-year-old Everett Kalin currently holds the record for being the oldest person to complete the Half Dome ascent.

The park said in 1919 the Sierra Club installed cables, following the route Anderson established.

Originally named Tis-se’-yak by Ahwahneechee, the dome stands at 8,800 feet above sea level. The 400 feet of cables are taken down each October by Yosemite trail crews.