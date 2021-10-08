First rainfall of the season brings cleaner air in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE)- Central Valley residents woke up Friday morning to wet roads and better air quality.

Residents like Jackie Wilkins, welcomed the sight.

“I anticipated just a little bit of sprinkles,” says Jackie Wilkins, a Clovis resident. “You know, they anticipated .8 or something, but it just kept coming and coming, so it was wonderful, I love it.”

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says the rain is helpful and adds that it had a much bigger impact on the air quality than the crops in the Central Valley.

“Even though it seemed like a lot of water, it doesn’t make much of a difference,” says Jacobsen. “It’s just kind of enough to settle the dust and clean the air a little bit.”

Jacobsen says the rain comes at just the right time for local farmers.

“This time of year, most of our crops that are susceptible are picked up by now and so fortunately, it should be minimal to no damage,” says Jacobsen.

But the rain did trigger some power outages across the area.

PG&E spokesperson, Denny Boyles, says it’s not uncommon for outages to happen with the first rainfall of the season and that’s why they‘re staffed, monitoring powerlines, ready to respond.

“What we’ll do when we have an outage in any area is, first of all, we’ll repair the damage to that equipment,” says Boyles.

“If there’s a fire on a pole, or equipment was damaged on that pole, we’ll replace it. But then they have to patrol that entire circuit to make sure there aren’t any other problems.”