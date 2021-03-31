First Lady visits Delano on César Chávez Day, speaks on immigration and farm workers

DELANO, California (KGPE) – During her visit to Delano on Wednesday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke about immigration, the legacy of César Chávez, and farm workers who continue to work throughout the pandemic.

“As millions of Americans were isolated at home, we depended on those who kept going into work every single day. Without the farmworkers who kept harvesting our food or the factory workers who packaged it or the grocery store clerks who stocked our shelves, we wouldn’t have made it through this year,” Dr. Biden said.

The event was held in The 40 Acres, a historical site where activist Cesar Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union in the 1960s.

Dr. Biden was joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom to discuss vaccine equity for farmworkers, but also speak out about the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

“What an extraordinary gift it is for all of us to have the presence of our First Lady,” Newsom said.

Wednesday’s visit is the first time a sitting first lady has visited the Central Valley in over a decade. Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom were grateful to work with Dr. Biden to make Wednesday’s Cesar Chavez day event happen.

Dr. Biden got a glimpse into the lives of some Central Valley farmworkers by volunteering at a vaccine clinic at The 40 Acres and holding a roundtable with farmworkers to discuss their concerns.

Civil rights activist Dolores Huerta was also present, and many of those who live in the Central Valley stopped by outside of The 40 Acres wanting to get a message to Dr. Biden.

Camerino Martiínez Gómez was outside holding a sign asking for immigration reform. He said he’s been working in the U.S. picking grapes for 14 years.

He said he’s asking the Biden administration to give those who are undocumented a pathway to citizenship or at least a workers permit so that they can provide for their families.

“To be taken into account,” Martínez Gómez said.

Dr. Biden spoke on some of those concerns during her remarks.

“As president, Joe is fighting for those who often go unseen. He believes that our work must be guided by justice and humanity and that’s exactly the kind of immigration policy he’s working to build. One that treats children and families with dignity and creates fair pathways to citizenship, including essential workers.”

The legislation would provide a path to citizenship for thousands of farm and agricultural workers.