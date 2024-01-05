MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Madera now has its first In-N-Out location.

The new fast-food restaurant opened at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. It’s located off Highway 99 on Cleveland Avenue near the fairgrounds.

Denny Warnick, Chief Operating Officer for In-N-Out was on hand for the opening. He says they’re excited to be open in Madera.

“A lot of smiles and it’s really great to go to welcome customers in. And we had a party last night for the new associates and their families and got to meet everybody. So we have a real positive thing going on. It’s a lot of fun around this opening here today,” said Warnick.

As part of the grand opening, a special tent selling In-N-Out merchandise like socks, shirts, and keychains was set up.