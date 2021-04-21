First green space park coming to Tower District

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – The lot at Broadway and Elizabeth streets in Fresno’s Tower District has been vacant for about four years. Today, the City of Fresno and neighborhood residents announced plans for it to become a park sometime in the next year.

“This park will be fully funded by the passage of Measure P. So when the voters of Fresno passed Measure P, it included several million dollars a year for brand new parks. So, this whole neighborhood doesn’t have any green space,” said, Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias.

Around 29,000 square feet, the area will be one of the first locally funded parks under Measure P, with the design fully outlined by residents of Fresno.

“A green space that’s in walking distance where me and my friends and family can go grab some food in Tower and walk right over here, it’s just a dream. So, whatever I can do to kind of bring that to life, I’m here for it,” said Alex DeSiga, the Chairwoman of the Broadway Park Committee.

So far, around 15 Fresno residents gather regularly to discuss ideas for the design and theme of the park that was once home to a police substation.

“Everyone’s just been really excited to have places like simple requests, places to sit, places with grass, like so sweet,” said DeSiga.

The fully laid out designs should be finalized by November of this year and will take about a year of construction for the park to open in 2022. Councilmember Arias estimates the construction of the park to cost $3 million to $5 million dollars.

“So Fresno residents that buy here, their sales tax go to build parks in their actual neighborhoods so that’s the exciting part that we no longer have to wait to be somebody else’s priority in the state, we are making ourselves our own priorities and spending the money locally,” said Arias.

Measure P funding will also be used to upgrade and renovate current areas in the neighborhood such as the San Pablo Park and Ted C. Wills Community Center.