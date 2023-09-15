FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s first-ever free grocery store is about to open.

The store is operated by the Central California Food Bank, which says shoppers will have access to over 100 individual food items, locally provided fresh produce, dairy, protein, shelf-stable food items, and culturally appropriate food tailored to their cultural and dietary needs.

First Fruits Market will be open to the community starting on Wednesday, September 20, and is located at 2025 E. Dakota in Fresno.

Essential resources will also be available such as CalFresh enrollment, access to nutrition information, recipe cards, and soon healthy cooking demos.

The market says it is expecting to serve up to 2,400 food-insecure households every month.

The opening comes as September is Hunger Action Month.