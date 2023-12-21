FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) has confirmed four influenza-associated deaths in Fresno County for the 2023-2024 flu season.

FCDPH officials say one of the individuals was an elderly individual who had influenza (flu) type A infection.

According to officials, there is a fifth case pending confirmation.

As of Dec. 9, 2023, nationwide, there have been 143 influenza-associated deaths of individuals 18-64 years old and 14 influenza-associated pediatric deaths of zero to 17-year-olds. Statewide, there have been 12 influenza deaths of individuals 18-64 years old and one influenza-associated pediatric death.

The FCDPH is encouraging everyone over the age of six months to get vaccinated. This is especially important for those at higher risk of more serious outcomes, such as people over 65 years old, children younger than five, pregnant women, and those with certain medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.