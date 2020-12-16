First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It was a landmark moment Tuesday as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Fresno County, marking what many are hoping is the beginning of the end.

Dr. Kenny Banh a UCSF Fresno emergency medicine physician and Medical Director of the Fresno COVID-19 Equity Project said it was an exciting and much anticipated day.

“We’ve been working on protection and trying to keep people safe as best we can, but it’s great that we’re finally getting to a point that we can actually start doing some preventative curing,” he said.

Banh said while some hope is now here, the work isn’t done yet.

“I think it’s a big light at the end of the tunnel, I just have to warn people we’re that’s exactly what it is. We still have to get through the tunnel,” he said.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra called the moment ‘bittersweet.’ Saying it’s a time to be hopeful but he also recognized the reality of what’s still ahead.

“I’m anticipating, unfortunately, a grim set of weeks before and after the new year,” he said.

While the Central Valley slowly moves through and eventually past the pandemic, health officials urge continued diligence.

“Yes I’m so happy that a vaccine is here. But at the same time the thing that’s going to protect us, the things that’s going to lower rates the thing that has worked in other countries and systems is really basic things it’s masking, it’s social distancing. It’s really simple,” Banh said.

If and when the FDA approves the Moderna vaccine the county is expected to get about 15,000 doses, and the second doses of Pfizer’s vaccine are expected as early as next week.