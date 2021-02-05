First dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments to resume in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – First dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will resume again next week at Fresno County’s vaccination sites, said Joe Prado, the community health division manager with Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Vaccines will be administered at Central High School and at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Fresno County Department of Public Health recommended that residents fill out the vaccine interest form to be notified when appointments open up.

Sierra Pacific Orthopedics will also be administering first doses either this week or the following week.

As per guidance from the state, Fresno County will now have to administer 100% of the doses they receive within seven days of receiving them.

“What we were doing before is making sure we had that second dose available. Now with the state’s new formula and how they’re going to look at things, that action will actually be penalized in future allocations, so we’re just going to have to make adjustments and try to get as many does out with the promise from the state that those second doses will be made available in a timely fashion,” he said.

Fresno County is only expecting around 8,000 doses weekly, but health officials have been in conversations with the state about increasing their allocations.

“This conversation with the state about getting additional doses is a significant conversation we’re having. It’s a matter of identifying that number,” said Prado.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that two FEMA vaccination sites will be coming to Oakland and Los Angeles. Prado said they’re in communication with the state and federal government about bringing one to the county.

“The conversations are in the right place right now. I think it’s a matter of when a FEMA site has the resources and is ready to mobilize into Fresno County. We’ll be able to really manage and assist with that mobilization,” he said.

Prado added that next week, they’ll be focusing on the elderly populations by mobilizing teams to vaccinate those who are 75 and older in metro and rural areas.

“We’re still in the development process and we’ll be able to definitely show those locations as we go through onboarding next week,” he said.