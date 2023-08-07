MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – Madera Unified welcomed back over 21,000 students back to class on Monday with the start of the new school year.

Among the changes, Assistant Superintendent Prince Marshall revealed the district is using a new artificial intelligence-powered weapons detection system to be used at the secondary school sites.

“Students walk through them, and there’s AI technology,” said Marshall. “If there’s any level of detection of any inappropriate items that would be brought on the campus – they would be immediately detected.”

