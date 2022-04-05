FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first-ever cricket pitch at a Fresno County school is set to be opened to the public this Friday, according to Central Unified School District.

The pitch is located at Madison Elementary and is the first in the City of Fresno, as well as the only one at a Fresno County School, according to the school district.

The pitch will be officially open to the public on April, 8 after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Fresno Cricket Club along with other people who helped with the project will attend the ceremony.

Following the ribbon-cutting, the Fresno Cricket Club will be putting on a cricket demonstration, and the Central Unified administration, as well as guests, will also be able to take a swing at the sport.

While the pitch will be open to the public, it will be available by reservation only. The link to make a reservation can be found here.