First COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrives to Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported Wednesday that the county has received the first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Tulare County Public Health said it is coordinating with area hospitals on distributing the vaccine and expects vaccinations to begin this week for frontline health care workers in accordance with each hospital’s vaccination plans.
