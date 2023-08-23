FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new food pantry is opening its doors to the Central Unified community on Friday, providing meals to students and families in need in west Fresno.

Central Unified and the Foundation for Central Schools say the district’s first community food pantry will officially open on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Teague Elementary School.

The food pantry, which is operated by the Central Foundation, was made possible thanks to valuable community partnerships. The Kaiser Permanente Benefits Program provides funding through the Well-Being Project which keeps shelves stocked with food that reflects the cultures within the Central Unified community.

In the last school year alone, officials say Central Unified has provided thousands of families with healthy food options through several food distribution efforts. The food pantry will now allow Central Unified to serve even more people on a regular basis, including families who are struggling or are experiencing an emergency.