First case of COVID-19 in Tulare County makes full recovery

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County’s first case of COVID-19 has made a full recovery, according to the Sierra View Medical Center in Porterville.

Hospital officials say on Mar. 11, Tulare County received confirmation of its first case of COVID-19. Health officials believe the virus had been transmitted from travel outside the county.

The CDC, California Department of Public Health, and local health authorities continue to investigate any further possible exposure.

