FIRST California robotics postpones all events due to COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – FIRST California robotics has postponed all events until further notice.

FIRST California robotics said they made the decision with leadership at FIRST Headquarters to postpone the San Diego and Central Valley Regional effective immediately due to new coronavirus guidelines released by the California Public Health Department.

FIRST California robotics said “teams that have already loaded in, we ask that you begin a safe load out this morning with 5 team members. If your team has not loaded in yet, you do not need to come as you won’t be admitted into the event.”



For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.