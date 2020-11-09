First big rainstorm of the season, a welcome sight to Valley farmers

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — Rainfall and even some hail hit south of Fresno Sunday morning. The first big weekend storm of the season, a welcoming sight to Valley farmers.

“Several times over the last decade we’ve been well into December or even January before we get that first major storm so we’re excited to see it at this point,” said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

But the weather could impact crops like citrus. It’s among the most vulnerable to colder weather.

Though, Jacobsen says the temperatures right now are not too bad.

“Cold weather is not necessarily bad unless it gets below freezing for a long period, cold weather helps to put the vines and the trees into the dormancy state, it helps to build a thicker rind as well as bring color on to the citrus,” he said.

While Jacobsen says it looks like farmers will be able to escape near-freezing temps this week, they are starting to prepare for the cold weeks ahead.

“The outline air areas are going to be maybe 33-34 so you can expect to hear probably the wind machines going in the citrus groves. As well as you can probably see if it does expect to get cold enough, you’ll see some water running out of those just to try to boost those temperatures up a little bit but, as long as we stay above that freezing level there should be nothing that of major significance to as far as damage here in the Valley,” Jacobsen.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.