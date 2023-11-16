CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Ringing in the holidays is the Chowchilla Fairground announcing its first annual Cowboy Christmas happening on Saturday.

Organizers say there will be festive eats and drinks for everyone, over 30 vendors will be selling Christmas gifts for families, pictures with Santa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., live music, raffles, and much more for the whole family to enjoy.

Entry to this holiday event is free and takes place on the Chowchilla Fairgrounds on Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information contact the Chowchilla Fair Grounds at (559) 665-3728 or contact via email.