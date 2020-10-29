First 5 to help several families in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Many Fresno County families will soon be receiving some much-needed help thanks to First 5 California.

Supply.org is teaming up with First 5 Fresno County to collect and distribute items such as diapers, thermometers, cleaning supplies, and other protective equipment.

They’ll be distributed to local agencies which will give them to local families.

“All of the supplies here are targeting families that have young children ages 0 to 5 so we have a lot of diapers we have a lot of supplies that are helping small children masks a lot of supplies that are helpful to those agencies that are serving families to little ones,” Executive Director, First 5 Fresno County Fabiola Gonzalez said.

Over two dozen agencies will receive the items and will go to families in Fresno County.

