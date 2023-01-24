FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – First 5 Fresno County announced Tuesday the release of approximately $1.1 million in funding opportunities following the COVID-19 pandemic to support a range of organizations, groups, and community needs.

First 5 officials say this funding is intentionally divided into two partnership levels: Level 1 Partnerships ($5,000 – $40,000 annually) and Level 2 Partnerships ($40,001 – $120,000 annually).

The funding opportunities are to support direct services to Fresno County families with young children that continue to face challenges to thrive.

“Raising healthy, thriving children became even more challenging for families still working on surviving the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this Request for Proposals, we will fill gaps in our early childhood system of care by supporting programs, services, and efforts that prioritize optimal child development while supporting the entire family to thrive,” said Fabiola González, Executive Director for First 5 Fresno County

According to First 5, a virtual informational session is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. Information on the Request for Proposals is available online. Electronic submissions are due on the website portal by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 13, 2023.