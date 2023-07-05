FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the Fourth of July people often ask- how can you tell the difference between fireworks and gunshots?

With thousands of fireworks lighting up the night sky, it’s a real concern.

With illegal and safe and sane fireworks lighting up the night sky on Independence Day, officer Christopher Clark with Fresno Police says shots spotter can easily get confused.

He says they have multiple shot spotter sensors across the city, especially in spots where gun violence is high.

However, he says on the Fourth of July, those sensors get turned down, allowing them to pick up on less noise, making it more likely they only go off for actual shootings.

“They turn it down so that it’s not so sensitive to fireworks, so obviously so if a gun does go off, they’re still listening and they’re filtering those calls,” said Clark.

He says if they did not turn it down, the system would get overloaded with hundreds of notifications.

“But however their system works, they are still able to pick up shootings still, even though they have the sensitivity down they just don’t want to be bombarded with calls every five seconds,” Clark continued.

Police say Tuesday’s triple shooting on Garrett and Bardwell in southwest Fresno was still able to be detected on ShotSpotter despite the sensors getting turned down. Police also say officers are still able to review the recordings ShotSpotter sends so they can listen to them and confirm what is going on.

Still, it is not perfect and police say even with the sensors turned down, there were still higher than average shot spotter activations over the holiday.

“There are times you do get a shot spotter activation that is a firework because it is loud and the sound is triangulated, and it’s presumed to not be a firework, but once you get there, there’s no evidence of a shooting and sometimes you may see the firework and sometimes you don’t,” Clark said.