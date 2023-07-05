VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Improperly discarded fireworks are believed to be the cause of a late-night fire in Visalia Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Fire Department.

Just after 12:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the 5000 block of West Modoc Street for a report of a structure fire. When crews arrived on the scene, they say they saw the fire coming from a home.

Fire personnel believe the fire began in a trash bin outside the home.

The cause is believed to be from discarded fireworks that had not properly been cooled off.

There were no injuries reported.

Officials say this incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Fire Department at 559-713-4266