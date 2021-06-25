‘Fireworks are not toys’: Health and fire officials team up ahead of July 4th holiday

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County health officials teamed up with CAL FIRE to send a message about the upcoming 4th of July holiday.

“Fireworks are not toys, they’re combustible devices that are meant to celebrate the holiday season, but done in the right manner,” Battalion Chief Dan Urias said.

He said conditions are primed for explosive wildfires.

“With the drought conditions and the high heat that we’ve been having, this is the time that we need to get the message out,” Urias said.

He joined Dr. Rais Vohra of the Fresno County Department of Health for a safety message ahead of the July 4th holiday.

Vohra said he’ll be working July 4th – and the emergency room will likely be packed with people who did not follow proper firework safety measures.

“It’s really sad to see small children get hurt. It’s really sad to see people lose their eye just because of these unsafe fireworks that they’re using, but it happens every year,” he said.

Law enforcement agencies are making a major push to take illegal fireworks off the streets. Urias said the agencies are pursuing civil and criminal penalties for anyone caught with them. Even legal ones will not be permitted in the foothill communities.

Fresno County EMS director Dan Lynch said because this is the first major holiday with eased COVID-19 restrictions they are expecting to be slammed.

“We have asked our response agencies, and are working with our response agencies, to add additional resources because we believe this weekend is going to be extraordinarily busy with 4th of July on a Sunday and Monday being a holiday. It is really aligning to be a very very busy time for all of the response agencies.”

Fresno County officials urge the community to see a professional firework show instead of trying to put one on themselves. Chukchansi Park will have one on July 2, 3, and 4.