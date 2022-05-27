FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Reports of gunshots fired near Central East High School in Fresno turned out to be fireworks in a bathroom according to officials from the Fresno Police Department.

Police received calls at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday as loud sounds were heard around the school. It is unknown who set off the fireworks but Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the incident is being investigated.

“Reports of shots fired at Central high school in Fresno are false,” said Chief Balderrama in a statement. “There is no shooting and no one is hurt.”