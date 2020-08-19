Firefighting helicopter crashes near Coalinga, FAA & NTSB to investigate

FILE – This June 19, 2015, file photo, shows the Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration building in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A helicopter involved in firefighting operations crashed Wednesday morning near Coalinga, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A Bell UH-1 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances 11 miles south of New Coalinga Municipal Airport around 10 a.m., said Ian Gregor, FAA spokesman. The crash caused a new brush fire.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s search and rescue team was requested to the area of Lost Hills Road and Sutter Avenue around 11:15 a.m., said Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti. They were needed to search the rugged terrain for survivors.

The team is working to try and reach the crash site.

There was no information available on the number of people aboard at the time of the crash or their conditions.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.

Cal Fire was battling the Hills Fire burning south of Coalinga at the time of the helicopter crash.

No other information was immediately available.

