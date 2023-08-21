FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – While the former hurricane continues to bring wet weather to our area, up in the mountain communities, officials aren’t too concerned with the rain but rather with the lightning and strong winds.

It could bring even more dangerous fire conditions to the Sierra.

It’s hard to think of fire-danger weather when it rained over the weekend, but it’s what officials are now turning to. The rain is good for the state, but it means taller grasses, and lightning strikes that could turn into an unwanted fire.

“That’s a band-aid for us here in California,” said Dan Urias, Fresno CAL FIRE Battalion Chief.

Urias says the rainfall we saw over the weekend is a temporary solution when it comes to fire danger, and it doesn’t completely solve the problem.

“Storms that roll through, we know that they brought a lot of moisture with that tropical influence,” said Urias.

In fact, according to Urias, they could make things worse.

“As rain falls like we recently had, that’s going to increase the annual grass crop,” he said.

On top of brush and grass using this rain to grow even taller, lightning strikes, and strong winds, along with the right conditions could make for another devastating fire to take off.

“Realistically, lightning is our biggest threat,” Urias said. “It really has the potential to kick up and spread to other fuels.”

Some lightning fires can stay dormant for up to five days, waiting for the fuel around them to dry up.

The good news is CAL FIRE is fully staffed right now at every station.

If a fire breaks out — they use this air attack plane to keep a close eye on it and coordinate their fire attacks.

“Some concerns that I do have is there is a lot of debris a lot of materials in the forest, things are going to dry out again so the potential for fire still exists in the mountain areas,” said Fresno County Supervisor, Nathan Magsig.

According to Magsig, there are lots of fuel reduction projects still going on in the county, and they need to continue to keep the area safe.

“There’s a lot of fuel. In Fresno County alone there are nearly 25 million dead trees that need to come out of the forest. A lot more work needs to be done,” he said.

September to November is when officials say you really need to be careful. It’s when a lot of major fires have happened in our state.

They recommend homeowners have defensible space around their homes up to 100 feet from their doorstep.