Firefighters working to contain wildfire near Creek Fire burn scar

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are now working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Fresno County on Tuesday evening.

Sierra National Forest officials have confirmed that a fire, dubbed the Blue Fire, started around 4:30 p.m. near Blue Canyon ridge, south of Dinkey Creek.

The fire is between 15-20 acres with no reported containment.

Officials say the fire is burning in an area where there aren’t many homes and is not currently threatening any structures.

The fire is currently burning about 14 miles southeast of Shaver Lake and is spreading northwest at a moderate speed toward the 2020 Creek Fire burn area.

No other details have been provided about the fire at this time.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

