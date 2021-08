FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Squaw Valley on Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire officials say the wildfire is burning in the area of MarLar Lane and Fulgham Lane and has spread to 10 acres.

Crews are reportedly making good progress extinguishing the fire.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for homeowners on MarLar Lane and Silver Lane due to the fire.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.