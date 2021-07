FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a small grass fire in Fresno County on Tuesday evening.

The Fresno County Fire Department says the fire started in the area of Pine Flat and Trimmer Spring Roads, just over 8 miles southwest of Pine Flat Lake.

The fire is currently at 1/4 of an acre and has the potential of reaching 50 acres due to dry grass in the area.

No other details have been provided about the fire at this time.