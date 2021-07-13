Firefighters working day and night to stop River Fire from spreading further

MARIPOSA COUNTY, California. (KSEE) – Crews held the River Fire’s acreage Tuesday, with the flames gaining no ground throughout the day.

It is burning 9,500 acres and is 15% contained with 600 structures still threatened.

“Our dozers are going to be working throughout the night. Our crews will be working throughout the night. (We will) will be going in checking communities, making sure that fire is in check and continuing that fire fight,” Chris Bruno, a Cal Fire Captain, said.

More resources also arrived and filled the Mariposa County Fairgrounds. There are now about 1,500 personnel working the fire including a dozen hand crews, more than 120 engines, and air tankers from throughout the state.

“What you’re seeing now is our incident base camp. Our incident base camp supports all the resources that are assigned to this fire,” Bruno said.

Madera County has also proclaimed a local emergency formally requesting help from state and federal officials.

“We need to still provide day-to-day services and this event is overwhelming our ability to do that,” Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said.

Five structures have been reported destroyed, which is down from previous reports of eight. A damage assessment team has arrived to identify more accurately what’s been lost and what’s still at stake.

Red Cross officials said the shelter set up at New Life Christian Fellowship has been empty for the most part, so it will now serve as a resource center.

“It’s still super hot so we’ve had water, and snacks ,and food and a cool place to wait out the evacuations or just come to get information and check in with Red Cross,” Taylor Poisall a Red Cross spokesperson said.

Poisall said the center will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. until people are able to return home.