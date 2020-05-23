Firefighters work to retrieve body from east Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Firefighters on Saturday afternoon are working to retrieve a body from an east Fresno canal, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Authorities received a call around 1:50 p.m. regarding a water rescue at a canal near Cedar and McKinley avenues. It was later reported that there was a deceased body in the water.

No other information was immediately available.

