Firefighters work to extinguish fire at restaurant in Selma, officials say

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a restaurant being remodeled in Selma on Friday evening, according to Selma fire officials.

Around 11:00 p.m., firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Whitson Avenue regarding a commercial structure fire.

Fire crews from the Kingsburg Fire Department, Fresno County Fire Department and Sanger Fire Department assisted to help put out the flames.

Firefighters say there was heavy fire damage throughout the structure and flames could be seen through the roof of the building upon arrival.

According to officials, no injuries were reported, but the building has significant fire and water damage.

Selma fire crews say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.