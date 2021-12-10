Firefighters work to extinguish fire at home in southeast Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are investigating after a fire broke out a home on Friday evening in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno fire officials.

Just after 8:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a residential fire in the area of East Heaton and South Orange. Upon arrival, fire crews say they saw heavy flames coming out of the front window and side of the home.

According to officials, firefighters went into rescue mode after learning there were reports of a person inside the home, but investigators say after searching the structure no one was found inside.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but there were no smoke detectors operating in the home at the time of the fire.

Authorities say they are attempting to locate residents who live in the home but have yet to find them.

According to fire crews, a majority of the fire damage is towards the front of the house, but there is smoke damage throughout the entire home.

Crews also say they were able to prevent the fire from spreading to any neighboring structures, but a second alarm was called for help as they worked to extinguish the flames.