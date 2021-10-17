Firefighters work to contain two large building fires in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. 9KSEE/KGPE) – Fire crews are working to contain a three-alarm structure fire that started in downtown Fresno on Sunday afternoon, according to Fresno fire officials.

Authorities say the fire began around 1:20 p.m. near Van Ness Avenue and San Joaquin Street.

Fresno Fire crews are on scene of a working 2 alarm fire in the area of Van Ness/ San Joaquin. pic.twitter.com/XiAsTipdfz — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) October 17, 2021

Fire crews say a total of 10 engines and three ladder trucks have been assigned to the incident and Fresno police have been requested to help with traffic control.

According to officials, the fire has spread to all floors and the attic of the structure. Firefighters say crews are now transitioning to defensive mode and resources will surround the structure to prevent the spread of the flames.

Just over an hour later, fire crews responded to South Cedar and East Central avenues for reports regarding a semi-truck that had caught on fire and flames that had spread to a commercial building.

Fresno Fire along with @FresnoCoFire are responding to a 2nd working fire in the area of S. Cedar/ E. Central. Reports of a semi truck on fire that has spread to a commercial building. pic.twitter.com/WBKCieLnjh — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) October 17, 2021

Authorities say two ladder trucks, one squad and five engines are working in defensive mode to protect surrounding structures from flames in the area.

According to Fresno fire officials, law enforcement has also been requested to help control traffic on both Cedar and Central avenues as they work to extinguish the fire.