FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out at a home in Fresno County on Sunday afternoon.

The Fresno County Fire Department says a home caught on fire around 3:00 p.m. near Buckhorn and Lupine drives in Wonder Valley.

“Crews at scene have confirmed fire involvement within a 1600 sq ft residential structure, with minimal extension to the wildland,” Fresno County Fire wrote in a tweet.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown at this time.