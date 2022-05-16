FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out at an apartment complex on Monday, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The fire started around 3:50 p.m. on the second floor of an apartment complex near Marks and Dakota avenues. Fire crews say the fire spread from the apartment where it started to two other nearby buildings in the complex.

Officials bumped the fire up to a three alarm incident, meaning more firefighters and fire engines were called out to the apartment to help fight the flames.

There were 12 engines and four ladder trucks working to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters say ten occupied apartment units were affected by the fire, and two buildings are considered a total loss. Officials reported that a fire had started in the same apartment in March.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.