Firefighters work to contain fire at vacant home in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out in a vacant house Saturday morning, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Just after 7:30 a.m., fire crews responded to North Second Street for a fire that had started in a boarded-up, vacant residence.

Upon arrival, officials say the vacant house was well-involved in flames and was causing damage to surrounding structures near the area.

According to fire officials, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but one of the neighboring properties did suffer from minor side damage.

Firefighters report that there were no injuries and no persons were displaced due to the incident.

At this time, authorities say the cause of the fire is undetermined, but fire officials suspect homeless activity may have played a role in starting the fire.