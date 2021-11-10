Firefighters work to contain fire at Fresno auto shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out at an auto shop in Fresno on Wednesday night, according to Fresno fire officials.

The Fresno Fire Department says the fire started around 10:00 p.m. at an auto shop near Blackstone and Escalon avenues.

Officials say the fire was reported through the roof of the building.

A second alarm has been called for the fire, meaning more firefighters and resources have been requested to help battle the flames.

A tow truck has been called out to the area to help move vehicles in front of the shop that are blocking access for firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No other details about the fire have been provided by authorities.

