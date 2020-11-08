Firefighters urge public to stay away from Creek Fire during winter advisory

SHAVER LAKE, California (KGPE) — For the first time since the Creek Fire began 4-8 inches of snow and freezing temperatures are expected in the mountains.

Alaska Firefighter Tim Mowry said in the light precipitation from Saturday in the mountains stopped the Creek Fire from growing.

“It is just enough moisture,” said Mowry. “I mean it doesn’t sound like much, a tenth of an inch of rain or an inch or two of snow, but it is enough to moisten the fuels, so when the embers hit them they are not igniting them anymore.”

While the snow and rain have been good for the fire, it is dangerous because it can create mudslides and slippery roads.

“It is sort of like a double-edged sword,” said Mowry.

The Fresno Sheriff’s Office has created a map on its website that shows areas at risk for evacuation due to the hazardous conditions caused by the weather. The yellow represents high-risk areas and the red represents extreme-risk areas.

It is updated daily and will be available until June 2021.

“Take this warning just as serious as you did the fire,” cautioned Fresno County Sheriff Lt. Robert Woodrum. “The fire, while it burned a lot of vegetation and homes, we didn’t have any fatalities and we want to keep it that way. So take the mudslides just as serious.”

The National Weather Service predicts 4-8 inches of snow in the mountains on Sunday and expects temperatures to be in the 30s-40s until the end of next week.

“We had some snow,” said NWS Meteorologist Andrew Bollenbacher. “I wouldn’t call it a lot. So we are not gonna see the warm-up that would be conducive to mudslides.”

Firefighters ask people to stay away during dangerous road conditions.

“You don’t want to be coming around the corner and meet someone carrying a 30-foot excavator on there. So, we are really asking the public to stay out of the way until we can do the job.”

