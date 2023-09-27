VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A structure fire was reported to the Visalia Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters say.

Around 3:30 p.m., firefighters with the Visalia Fire Department say they were called to the 59000 block of South Mooney Boulevard for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they saw flames coming from a building.

The Visalia Fire Department firefighters say there are no injuries reported and remained on the scene to ensure that the fire was under control.

There is currently no information from officials about the status of the building – or any possible losses. This is an ongoing investigation.