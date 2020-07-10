KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Firefighters respond to fire burning near Bass Lake

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire has been reported near Bass Lake on Friday.

The fire is near Road 274 and Fawn Point.

Madera County is asking residents to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately if the need arises.

Don’t wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened.

Alert from Madera County

If you’re in need of assistance, call 9-1-1.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know