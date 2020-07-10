Firefighters respond to fire burning near Bass Lake

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A fire has been reported near Bass Lake on Friday.

The fire is near Road 274 and Fawn Point.

Madera County is asking residents to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action immediately if the need arises.

Don’t wait for an evacuation order to leave if you feel threatened. Alert from Madera County

If you’re in need of assistance, call 9-1-1.

