FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Fire firefighters responded to a dumpster fire in the North and Elm avenues area in Fresno Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to the call of a dumpster fire at 1 p.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found a trailer converted into a dumpster that extended to a home. Firefighters say when they arrived on scene there was nobody at the fire. Crews also stopped the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings as well.

Crews contained the fire and one person was treated by firefighters for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.