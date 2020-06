FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fire crews have responded to a house fire in central Fresno with reports of someone trapped inside, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just before 3 p.m. in the area of Palm and Weldon avenues, just north of McKinley Avenue.

No other information was immediately available.

Fresno Fire crews are on scene of a working house fire. Initial information had reports of someone trapped inside. In the area of Palm and McKinley. This is already the second structure fire today. pic.twitter.com/rYgZzRhzdI — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) June 28, 2020

