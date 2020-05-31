Firefighters respond to blaze at abandoned home near Selma

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Cal Fire crews battled a blaze Sunday at an abandoned home near Selma.

Firefighters reported the blaze around 9:50 a.m. in the area of Huntsman and DeWolf avenues. Crews saw the structure was well involved with flames.

Fresno County Cal Fire later said firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to multiple structures nearby.

No injuries were reported.

